Tears for Fears returns to Israel as part of 2019 world tour

English pop band Tears for Fears will return to Israel on July 23 as part of their “Rule the World Tour,” playing Tel Aviv’s Menorah Mivtachim Arena.

The band’s founding members, Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith, were last here in 2017, when they sold out their show.

At the time, Orzabel told the crowd of Israeli fans, “I don’t believe it took us so long to get to you. I promise that the next time will be soon.”

The current tour packs in all of Tears for Fears’ greatest hits, including “Sowing The Seeds of Love,” “Everybody Wants To Rule The World,” “Shout,” “Head Over Heels,” “Mad World” and others from their nearly 40 years of performing together.

Call *2207 or order tickets online for Tears for Fears.