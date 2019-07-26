Teen seriously wounded in stabbing near Tel Aviv LGBT youth hostel

A teenager was stabbed and seriously wounded Friday afternoon outside a LGBT youth hostel in Tel Aviv, in what a rights group has alleged was a hate crime.

The 16-year-old boy, who lives in the Beit Dror center, was reportedly stabbed by a man who exited a car and managed to flee the scene without being arrested.

The victim was taken to Ichilov hospital in serious condition, with stab wounds to his chest and leg. He was undergoing surgery.

Police said it had initiated an investigation, and Hebrew-language media reports quoted eyewitnesses who suggested the stabbing was committed by the victim’s brother.

Multiple reports said the suspect was a resident of the Arab city of Tamra and had been under intense pressure from his family members to become religious.

Channel 12 cited staff at the hostel as saying that before he lost consciousness, the victim said the stabber was his brother. They said the victim had been on his way out for vacation when he was assaulted, and managed to return to the hostel’s entrance before collapsing.

The Israeli LGBTQ+ Youth Organization (IGY) called the stabbing a hate crime.

“Exactly 10 years after the murder at Bar Noar, today a LGBT youth was stabbed while exiting a shelter. We pray for the wellbeing of the wounded and stand with Beit Dror on this difficult day,” it said in a statement, referring to a 2009 shooting in which two people were murdered at a gay youth center in Tel Aviv.

“This stabbing was not coincidental. This is a hate crime against the LGBT community. There is a price for the insinuations and LGBTphobia we hear everyday,” IGY added.

Agudah, another LGBT right gays group, called on police to thoroughly investigate the stabbing and noted it happened 10 years after the Bar Noar shooting, as well as five years after 16-year-old Shira Banki was stabbed to death at Jerusalem’s gay pride parade.

“The timing of the event is difficult and painful. All of us have the right to be who we are and live our lives securely and we will not stop until each and every one of us can realize this right to live without fear,” the group wrote on its Facebook page.