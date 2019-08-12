Tires slashed on over 50 cars belonging to Jews in New Jersey

The tires on over 50 vehicles owned by Jews were slashed over the weekend in a predominantly Orthodox town in New Jersey.

Police are treating the vandalism in Lakewood as a bias crime, CBSNewYork reported Sunday.

Yitzchak Katz, a Lakewood resident, told the network he noticed his four tires were slashed on Saturday morning.

“As I was walking down the block, it was only the Jewish houses that the tires were slashed. That was it. It was pretty obvious,” he said.

In surveillance video, a hooded suspect could be seen puncturing the tires on a pair of vehicles before walking away.

DESPICABLE: Watch as the suspect slashes tires in Lakewood early this morning. Over 100 tires were reportedly slashed. Investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/RD4NGd93GQ — The Lakewood Scoop (@LakewoodScoop) August 11, 2019

CBSNewYork quoted neighbors saying over 150 tires were slashed on a total of 50 cars.

“I don’t want it to be pushed under the rug. This is a hate crime, no matter which way you push it,” local Mordechai Yormark said.

It was not clear how the suspect identified the cars as having Jewish owners.

Police have offered a $2,000 reward for information identifying the suspect.

Lakewood, which has a large Orthodox population, is known for housing the Beth Medrash Govoha, one of the largest yeshivas in the world.