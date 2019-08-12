Tires slashed on over 50 cars belonging to Jews in New Jersey
search
home page

Tires slashed on over 50 cars belonging to Jews in New Jersey

Residents of Lakewood say they discovered vandalism during Shabbat; police treating incident as a bias crime

By TOI staff Today, 7:00 pm 0 Edit
A suspect can be seen slashing a tire on a car in Lakewood Township, New Jersey, on August 10, 2019. (Screen capture: Twitter)
A suspect can be seen slashing a tire on a car in Lakewood Township, New Jersey, on August 10, 2019. (Screen capture: Twitter)

The tires on over 50 vehicles owned by Jews were slashed over the weekend in a predominantly Orthodox town in New Jersey.

Police are treating the vandalism in Lakewood as a bias crime, CBSNewYork reported Sunday.

Yitzchak Katz, a Lakewood resident, told the network he noticed his four tires were slashed on Saturday morning.

“As I was walking down the block, it was only the Jewish houses that the tires were slashed. That was it. It was pretty obvious,” he said.

In surveillance video, a hooded suspect could be seen puncturing the tires on a pair of vehicles before walking away.

CBSNewYork quoted neighbors saying over 150 tires were slashed on a total of 50 cars.

“I don’t want it to be pushed under the rug. This is a hate crime, no matter which way you push it,” local Mordechai Yormark said.

It was not clear how the suspect identified the cars as having Jewish owners.

Police have offered a $2,000 reward for information identifying the suspect.

Lakewood, which has a large Orthodox population, is known for housing the Beth Medrash Govoha, one of the largest yeshivas in the world.

read more:
less
comments
more