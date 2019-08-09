Toddler dies in hospital, 10 days after found unresponsive in family pool

An 18-month-old who was found unresponsive in a family pool late last month died on Thursday night at the Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba.

The boy fell apparently fell into the pool on July 29, after wandering outside his family’s home in the southern town of Netivot.

His mother, a swimming teacher, was inside with four other children when she noticed his absence, the Ynet news site reported.

Family members found the boy underwater several minutes later. His mother began administering emergency first aid until Magen David Adom emergency services arrived and rushed him to the hospital.

Since 2008, 204 children in Israel have drowned to death, including three last month and 10 this year, according to the Beterem – Safe Kids Israel nonprofit. Around half of the drownings have occurred in and around the home.