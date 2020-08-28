Top cop pushes back on claims of police violence at anti-Netanyahu rallies

Acting Police Commissioner Motti Cohen on Friday pushed back forcefully against allegations of police violence during protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I’m aware of the discourse around the Israel Police, some of which must be listened to attentively as legitimate criticism,” Cohen was quoted saying in a police statement. “But unfortunately there is also incendiary and destructive discourse that sometimes borders on incitement, which must be cut off — and immediately.”

Cohen said Israeli society was grappling with “one of the most complicated and sensitive periods” in its history and rejected any political motivation on the part of police

“The Israel Police isn’t political,” he said, adding that officers came from all walks of society and the force was “professional, fair and egalitarian.”

While police are committed to ensuring freedom of expression and the right to protest, Cohen said Israel was now at a “crossroads.”

“Let’s together lower the level of anger and make sure to be one nation, a living and breathing democratic society with solidarity, companionship and a safe future. I call on the protesters and in general to listen to the officers’ orders, show responsibility and refrain from violence,” the police chief said.

His comments came as police were gearing up for a larger protest outside the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem on Saturday, the 11th consecutive week an anti-Netanyahu demonstration will be held there.

Last weekend’s protest included numerous complaints of police violence, including against Jerusalem Chief Superintendent Niso Guetta, who was filmed shoving and smacking a protester at the rally.

Despite Supreme Court petitions against Guetta, the head of operations for the Jerusalem police told reporters Thursday that he would be dispatched to Saturday’s demonstration as well.

Pictures captured by a wire service photographer additionally showed Guetta kneeling on a supine protester and pushing his head to the ground with his elbow outside Netanyahu’s official residence.

Guetta claims he was assaulted by the demonstrators and that he did not use excessive force. The Justice Ministry’s Police Internal Investigations Department has been probing the matter.

Earlier Thursday, the anti-Netanyahu Crime Minister grassroots group filed a petition to the Supreme Court demanding it implore police to explain why Guetta hadn’t been suspended for his conduct while he’s still under investigation.

Protesters have been holding regular rallies for several months outside the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem, as well as in Tel Aviv and other areas, calling on the premier to resign due to his indictment on corruption charges.

The protests on Saturday nights tend to be the largest and have been the scene of clashes between protesters and law enforcement.

They have been joined by people protesting the government’s economic policies during the coronavirus pandemic, with crowds in the thousands and rising.