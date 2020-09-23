Top Israeli officials head to Bahrain to hammer out normalization treaty

A delegation of Israeli officials flew to Bahrain on Wednesday for talks meant to hammer out the details of the two countries’ formal normalization treaty after last week’s signing in Washington of a “Declaration of Peace” between the two governments.

The flight followed a phone call Tuesday between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa during which the two leaders reportedly agreed on having the delegation make the trip.

The high-level delegation is led by Prime Minister’s Office Acting Director General Ronen Peretz and Foreign Ministry Director General Alon Ushpiz, and includes senior National Security Council officials.

A group of Israeli business leaders is also part of the delegation, Hebrew media reported.

The group flew on Israir flight 111, the Israeli airline’s first foray over Saudi airspace.

According to the Ynet news site, the plane had to circle inside Israel a few times as final overflight permission was obtained from Jordanian and Saudi authorities.

During Tuesday’s call between Netanyahu and Salman, the crown prince “underscored the importance of securing regional and international stability and enhancing efforts to support peace in the region,” according to the state-run Bahrain News Agency.

Salman further noted that “the agreement signed at the White House on September 15 will strengthen regional security, stability and prosperity.”

Netanyahu and the future king of the tiny island nation also “reviewed potential areas of bilateral cooperation and relevant regional and international developments,” according to the agency.

The two leaders reiterated the content of the so-called Abraham Accords that both nations signed last week, and discussed “how we might quickly add content to the agreements between Bahrain and Israel and turn this peace into economic peace, technological peace, tourist peace, peace in all of these fields,” he said in a statement. “You will hear about the practical steps very soon.”

Salman, 50, has been Bahrain’s crown prince since 1999. He also holds the positions of deputy supreme commander, first deputy prime minister and chairman of Bahrain’s Economic Development Board.

On September 11, US President Donald Trump announced that Bahrain was following the United Arab Emirates in normalizing ties with Israel.

Four days later, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani and Netanyahu signed a “Declaration of Peace” in which both countries committed to “open an era of friendship and cooperation in pursuit of a Middle East region that is stable, secure and prosperous for the benefit of all states and peoples in the region.”

Raphael Ahren contributed to this report.