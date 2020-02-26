US college football star Jeudy apologizes for wearing Star of David

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Former star receiver for the University of Alabama football team Jerry Jeudy on Tuesday apologized to anyone he offended with his fashion statement at the NFL combine.

Jeudy sported a gold Star of David pendant around his neck during his media session Tuesday at the annual gathering of top NFL prospects.

Asked about its significance he explained it was in reference to the first syllable of his surname.

“My last name’s Jeudy. People sometimes call me ‘Jew,’ … So, I just got a Jewish star,” he explained. “I’m not Jewish, though.”

Jeudy, the headliner of a deep wide receiver class, later tweeted an apology.

“Don’t mean no disrespect to the Jewish people! I’m sorry to the people who take my chain offensive!!” Jeudy wrote.

It wasn’t immediately clear who had found the chain offensive, and online reactions to the statement were overwhelmingly positive.