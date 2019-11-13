US condemns ‘anti-Israel bias’ in EU court verdict on settlement labeling

The US State Department on Wednesday condemned the European Court of Justice’s ruling a day earlier that determined that settlement products need to be labeled as such.

Joining several US Congressmen who criticized the controversial decision, which has handed down by the European Union’s top court in Luxembourg, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said the administration was “deeply concerned” by the ruling, which states that foodstuff made in Israeli settlements cannot be marketed as products of Israel.

“The circumstances surrounding the labeling requirement in the specific facts presented to the Court are suggestive of anti-Israel bias,” she said in a statement. This requirement will only “encourage, facilitate, and promote boycotts, divestments, and sanctions (BDS) against Israel,” she added.

“The United States unequivocally opposes any effort to engage in BDS, or to otherwise economically pressure, isolate, or otherwise delegitimize Israel. The path toward resolving the Israel-Palestinian conflict is through direct negotiations. America stands with Israel against efforts to economically pressure, isolate, or delegitimize it,” her statement read.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz welcomed her statement, thanking “our ally the United States for its steadfast and ongoing support.”

“The court’s decision is wrong, promotes boycotts against Israel and gives a tailwind to the haters of Israel,” Katz continued, repeating his vow to work with his colleagues in the EU to prevent its implementation.

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely also commended the US position, saying the EU decision “discriminates against Israel and encourages boycotts.”

According to the Luxembourg-based court, “Foodstuffs originating in the territories occupied by the State of Israel must bear the indication of their territory of origin, accompanied, where those foodstuffs come from an Israeli settlement within that territory, by the indication of that provenance,” the court — the EU’s highest legal instance — said in a press release.

Israelis officials were quick to denounce the Tuesday ruling.

Katz condemned the decision as “unacceptable both morally and in principle,” and vowed to work with his colleagues in the EU “to prevent the implementation of this gravely flawed policy, which contradicts Europe’s position that a resolution to the conflict must be advanced through direct and unconditional negotiations, and not through legal rulings.”

The ruling serves as “a tool in the political campaign against Israel,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “The ruling’s entire objective is to single out and apply a double standard against Israel.”

There are more than 200 territorial disputes across the world, but the European court has never ruled on any of them, the ministry said. “Today’s ruling is both political and discriminating against Israel,” it charged.

“It plays into the hands of the Palestinian Authority, which continues to refuse to engage in direct negotiations with Israel, and emboldens radical anti-Israel groups that advance and call for boycotts against Israel and deny its right to exist.”

Tuesday’s ruling, handed down by 15 judges in the court’s Grand Chamber in Luxembourg, “diminishes the chances of reaching peace,” the ministry stated.

A spokesperson for the EU embassy in Ramat Gan told The Times of Israel on Wednesday that the union’s labeling requirement “is not discriminatory and it is not against Israel.”

The union has a privileged trading relationship with Israel, and products originating in Israel proper benefit from preferential tariff treatment, she said. “The EU is the first trading partner for Israel with total trade in 2018 amounting to 34.4 billion euros,” she said.

Products originating from the settlements outside Israel’s internationally recognized borders “have not been blocked and will not be blocked from entry into the EU,” she stressed.

“The EU does not support any form of boycott or sanctions against Israel,” the spokesperson added, stressing that the union rejects any attempt to isolate Israel, including BDS.

As of Wednesday, the Prime Minister’s Office did not issue a response to the court’s ruling.

In contrast, in November 2015, when the European Commission first introduced its controversial labeling policy, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it “brings back dark memories” and that “Europe should be ashamed of itself” for making an “immoral decision.”

Palestinian officials, on the other hand, welcomed the court’s ruling, and urged European countries to implement “what is a legal and political obligation,” senior Palestine Liberation Organization official Saeb Erekat said in a statement.

“Our demand is not only for the correct labeling reflecting the certificate of origin of products coming from illegal colonial-settlements, but for the banning of those products from international markets,” he added.

The court took on the case after Psagot Winery — which is located in a settlement by the same name just north of Jerusalem — challenged a 2016 ruling by a French court that said goods produced in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights must be labeled as originating in an “Israeli settlement.”

In their decision Tuesday, the 15 judges wrote that it was necessary to label Israeli settlement goods as such “to prevent consumers from being misled as to the fact that the State of Israel is present in the territories concerned as an occupying power and not as a sovereign entity.”

The court further stated that Israeli settlements “are characterized by the fact that they give concrete expression to a policy of population transfer conducted by that state outside its territory, in violation of the rules of general international humanitarian law.”

A label that merely stated “Made in the West Bank” was insufficient, the court said, because customers would not have a way of knowing that the product they are considering purchasing originated in a locality established “in breach of the rules of international humanitarian law.”

Jacob Magid contributed to this report.