With Netanyahu’s help, far-right party member could become MK

The bespectacled man was given a hero’s welcome when he arrived for a party on the recent Jewish holiday of Purim, with teenagers singing and applauding around him.

Itamar Ben Gvir was on the streets of Hebron, a flash point city in the West Bank, among Israeli settlers reveling while disguised and masked, according to Jewish tradition.

The support for him showed why he may soon become a member of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, as part of an extreme-right party many view as racist — helped along by a deal brokered by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“No way — there’s no way that they’re racist,” said Yehudit Katz, a resident of another West Bank settlement who came to celebrate Purim in Hebron.

Several hundred Israeli settlers live in Hebron under heavy military guard — including Ben Gvir — amid around 200,000 Palestinians.

“The solution that they have is to keep the people that are not Jewish — the Arabs, whoever — that are loyal to the state of Israel as a Jewish homeland, and there are many Arabs like that,” said Katz.

“We don’t want terrorists. Terrorists can go live somewhere else,” she added.

Ben Gvir, a 42-year-old lawyer, said “God willing” the Otzma Yehudit party will make it into the parliament.

It is a prospect that has touched off one of the most intense debates in the campaign ahead of April 9 election.

Otzma Yehudit’s leaders are followers of an assassinated far-right rabbi whose group was labeled a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union and Israel itself.

Netanyahu’s deal that saw Otzma Yehudit join two other far-right parties to run on the same electoral slate drew disgust at home and among Jewish communities abroad, particularly in the United States.

‘Enemies of Israel’

For Netanyahu, the deal ahead of what is expected to be a close election was pure politics.

He defended it by saying he does not want any right-wing votes to go to waste as he eyes his next coalition.

Running alone, Otzma Yehudit was unlikely to pass the 3.25 percent electoral threshold.

But all has not gone smoothly for Otzma Yehudit, whose leader Michael Ben Ari was also running until he was disqualified by the Supreme Court for statements it ruled were incitement to racism.

Ben Gvir’s candidacy was also challenged at the court, but he was allowed to stand, making him the only Otzma Yehudit representative with a chance to make it into parliament.

Otzma Yehudit are followers of late racist rabbi Meir Kahane, whose Kach movement wanted to chase Arabs from Israel.

The ideology of Kahane, assassinated in New York in 1990, also inspired Baruch Goldstein, who carried out a massacre of 29 Palestinian worshipers in Hebron in 1994.

Ben Gvir acknowledges having a picture of Goldstein in his living room, but has reportedly said it is because he was a medical doctor who rescued Jews targeted in Palestinian attacks.

For Adalah, a rights group for Arab Israelis, Ben Gvir belongs to a “racist movement recognized as a terrorist organization.”

Otzma Yehudit strongly disputes the characterization, with Ben Gvir telling the Supreme Court it is only against “enemies of Israel” and not Arabs in general.

Opinion polls show the list that Otzma Yehudit is part of winning between five and seven seats in the 120-seat parliament.

Ben Gvir is seventh on the list.

‘We’ll get to him’

Otzma Yehudit advocates removing “Israel’s enemies from our land,” a reference to Palestinians and Arab Israelis who carry out attacks or who they see as not accepting the Jewish state they envision.

It also calls for Israel annexing the West Bank, where more than 2.5 million Palestinians live.

Ben Ari was previously a member of parliament as part of a different right-wing list between 2009 and 2013, but Otzma Yehudit has never passed the electoral threshold.

Ben Gvir has long been an outspoken member of the far-right.

Indicted 53 times since his youth, he boasts of having been cleared in 46 cases. He decided to study law on the recommendation of judges so he could defend himself.

He defends settlers accused of violence, including those allegedly responsible for an arson attack that killed an 18-month-old boy and his parents in 2015 in the West Bank, an incident that drew widespread revulsion.

In 1995, when only 19 and in a time of turmoil following the Oslo Accords with the Palestinians, he appeared on television with what he said was the stolen emblem from then-prime minister Yitzhak Rabin’s Cadillac.

Rabin was assassinated by an Israeli opposed to the Oslo Accords later that year.

“We got to this symbol. We’ll get to him,” Ben Gvir said at the time.