Woman gets naked, showers during Zoom bat mitzvah of Gilbert Gottfried’s kid

JTA — At the moment when she became a woman in Jewish tradition, comedian Gilbert Gottfried’s daughter may have seen what it really is to be a woman.

During the Zoom bat mitzvah last week for the girl, a 70-year-old woman unwittingly removed her bathing suit and took a shower in full view of the other participants, according to Page Six.

An anonymous source told the gossip site that the woman, named Francine Leibman, was using Zoom for the first time, had her sound off and could not hear people pointing out her mistake.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

But Liebman apparently wasn’t concerned about what happened.

“That’s how I roll,” she said.