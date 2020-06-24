Woman gets naked, showers during Zoom bat mitzvah of Gilbert Gottfried’s kid
70-year-old woman, using Zoom for first time, had her sound off and could not hear people pointing out her mistake

By Ben Sales Today, 6:44 am 0 Edit
Gilbert Gottfried attends the world premiere of 'Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives' at Radio City Music Hall, during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
JTA — At the moment when she became a woman in Jewish tradition, comedian Gilbert Gottfried’s daughter may have seen what it really is to be a woman.

During the Zoom bat mitzvah last week for the girl, a 70-year-old woman unwittingly removed her bathing suit and took a shower in full view of the other participants, according to Page Six.

An anonymous source told the gossip site that the woman, named Francine Leibman, was using Zoom for the first time, had her sound off and could not hear people pointing out her mistake.

But Liebman apparently wasn’t concerned about what happened.

“That’s how I roll,” she said.

