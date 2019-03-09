Woman in Rehovot found dead in suspected murder

Police launched a murder investigation early Saturday after a woman was found dead in the street overnight in the central city of Rehovot.

Paramedics from the Magen David Adom ambulance service were quoted by Hebrew media saying the 41-year-old woman was found with signs of violence on her upper body.

A couple near the scene was arrested, who police said were residents of the city.

According to Channel 13, initial police findings indicated the woman had been drinking at the home of the arrested couple when a violent fight brome out.

There was no immediate confirmation of the woman’s identity.