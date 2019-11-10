Woody Allen and Amazon end legal battle
Filmmaker had sued online giant for ending his contract without releasing a completed film, amid #MeToo controversy
NEW YORK — Woody Allen and Amazon.com have ended their legal battle.
The filmmaker had sued Amazon in February after the online giant ended his 2017 contract without ever releasing a completed film, “A Rainy Day in New York.”
Amazon had responded that Allen, whose daughter Dylan has accused him of molesting her when she was a girl, breached the 4-movie deal by making insensitive remarks about the #MeToo movement.
Allen has repeatedly denied the allegations made by his daughter.
In papers filed Friday in US District Court, Allen and Amazon agreed that the case should be dismissed without prejudice. Terms were not disclosed.
“A Rainy Day in New York” was released overseas, but not in the US.
Allen’s career has slowed in recent years, with several actors who had appeared in his films saying they would not work with him again.
The Times of Israel covers one of the most complicated, and contentious, parts of the world. Determined to keep readers fully informed and enable them to form and flesh out their own opinions, The Times of Israel has gradually established itself as the leading source of independent and fair-minded journalism on Israel, the region and the Jewish world.
We've achieved this by investing ever-greater resources in our journalism while keeping all of the content on our site free.
Unlike many other news sites, we have not put up a paywall. But we would like to invite readers who can afford to do so, and for whom The Times of Israel has become important, to help support our journalism by joining The Times of Israel Community. Join now and for as little as $6 a month you can both help ensure our ongoing investment in quality journalism, and enjoy special status and benefits as a Times of Israel Community member.
comments