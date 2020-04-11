10,505 confirmed infected with virus in Israel; rise in number of serious cases

The Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning that 10,505 people have been confirmed infected with the coronavirus in Israel, an increase of just 97 since the evening before. The ministry did not say how many tests had been carried out or processed in that time.

Of Israel’s 10,505 cases, 191 were in serious condition, an increase of 24 since the previous evening. There were 132 people on ventilators.

Another 152 people were in moderate condition, the ministry said Saturday, with the rest having mild symptoms. As of Saturday, 1,236 have recovered from the illness.

The ministry did not announce a change in the death toll from Friday evening, indicating it had stayed steady at 95 fatalities. However this could be due to problems contacting family members during the Jewish Sabbath.

By Friday evening the national death toll had risen to that number with nine new deaths reported by the Health Ministry over the previous 24 hours.

Israeli health officials are expecting a surge in coronavirus deaths in the next 10 days, according to a Friday report.

The rise in deaths does not signify an increase in infections, however. Patients who are already hospitalized and on respirators are likely to succumb to the virus in the coming days, according to predictive models from the Health Ministry, Channel 13 reported.

Almost all of those who have died from COVID-19 in Israel have been elderly and suffered from preexisting conditions, according to hospital officials. The novel coronavirus has been spreading quickly in nursing homes around the country, raising intense concern for the safety of elderly residents.

Experts have pointed to the relatively slow rise in the number of patients on ventilators as a source of potential encouragement.

But putting a dent in the optimism, health officials are projecting that Israel will fall short of testing 10,000 people a day for the coronavirus in the immediate term because of a shortage of a key reagent.

A national lockdown barring intercity travel came into effect Tuesday ahead of the Passover holiday and was lifted Friday morning. Separately, a curfew was maintained over the first night of the holiday on Wednesday, to prevent further spread of the virus, and lifted at 7 a.m. on Thursday morning.

More than 100,000 people have died globally of the coronavirus.