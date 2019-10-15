3 injured, 1 critically, by lightning strike on beach near Ashkelon

Three young Israelis were injured Tuesday after they were struck by lighting on Zikim beach in southern Israel, near the city of Ashkelon, according to medical officials.

Some initial reports from the scene said the three had touched a piece of metal equipment on the beach just as it was struck by lightning.

Magen David Adom paramedics initially said two of them had life-threatening injuries and were in critical condition, but the condition of one of them — a woman in her 30s — slightly improved following treatment at the scene. The third — a man in his 20s — was semiconscious and initially said to be seriously injured, with his condition later being upgraded to moderate.

All the victims were taken to Barzilai hospital in Ashkelon for further treatment. One of them, a man in his 20s, was still in critical condition and fighting for his life.

According to Channel 13 news, the three were members of the same family from Beersheba.

תיעוד: פינוי אחד הפצועים מפגיעת הברק בחוף זיקים לבית החולים ברזילי@Itsik_zuarets pic.twitter.com/9tt1ZCFRQD — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) October 15, 2019

A medic from the Magen David Adom medical service said that two of the victims were without a pulse and weren’t breathing when they arrived on the scene, but one victim was awake.

The incident came amid powerful lightning storms that have hit Israel on Monday night and Tuesday, from the Golan Heights in the north to the country’s south.

The volatile weather earlier caused two sukkahs — makeshift huts used during the Jewish festival of Sukkot — to catch fire in the ultra-Orthodox city of Beitar Illit in the West Bank. Reports said strong winds had likely carried sparks from brush fires that broke out. Police temporarily closed several streets and disconnected them from electricity to contain the blaze.