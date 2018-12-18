5 hurt, 4 seriously, in shooting in northern Israel

Five people were wounded, four of them seriously, in a shooting at a gas station in Megiddo Junction in northern Israel.

The fifth person was moderately hurt.

The wounded were taken to Haemek Medical Center in nearby Afula, the Magen David Adom rescue service said.

An initial police assessment said the shooting was criminal in nature, not a terror attack.

Police said the first call about the shooting came shortly before 9 p.m. local time and indicated there were several wounded at the scene.

Massive police forces are now at the site, with officials saying a search for the perpetrators was underway.