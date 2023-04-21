59 soldiers added to list of Israel’s fallen since last Memorial Day

Fifty-nine soldiers were killed during their military service since Israel’s last Memorial Day, according to figures released by the Defense Ministry on Friday.

Another 86 disabled veterans died due to complications from injuries sustained during their service.

The numbers brought the total to 24,213 of those who have died during service to the country since 1860.

The annual figures include all soldiers and police who died in the past year, whether in the line of duty, or as a result of an accident, illness, or suicide.

Thirty-one names were also added to the list of terror victims who perished in attacks in the past year. Another two disabled victims died due to complications from serious injuries they sustained in attacks, bringing the total to 4,255 since 1851, according to Israel’s National Insurance Institute.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

Israel’s Memorial Day will commence next Monday evening when a one-minute siren will blare across the country. On Tuesday morning, a two-minute siren will sound ahead of national memorial ceremonies at Israel’s 52 military cemeteries.

Memorial Day is one of Israel’s few national, non-religious holidays, during which large swaths of the Israeli public typically visit the graves of loved ones and comrades.

This year, amid controversy surrounding the government’s judicial overhaul plans there was widespread concern the fraught political atmosphere could mar the day of mourning, and further widen social schisms in Israeli society.

Advertisement

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant issued a letter instructing ministers and members of the Knesset to avoid making political statements during Memorial Day.

Thousands of parents of fallen soldiers have demanded that politicians not attend or speak at Memorial Day ceremonies at military cemeteries, the chairman of the Yad Labanim commemoration organization Eli Ben-Shem has said.

A group representing reservist soldiers protesting against the government’s judicial overhaul called on its activists not to demonstrate against the reforms during Memorial Day.