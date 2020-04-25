9 injured, 2 of them seriously, in shooting in northern village

Nine people were injured, two of them seriously, in a shooting Saturday in the northern Arab village of Yafia.

Police said two people were moderately hurt and five were lightly wounded in the incident, and all were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said they opened an investigation into the incident and did not yet know the motive.

There were no arrests and it is unknown how many armed assailants were involved.

Recent months have seen a wave of crime and killings in the Arab Israeli community.

Arab leaders say police largely ignore the violence in their communities, which include family feuds, mafia turf wars, domestic violence and so-called honor killings.