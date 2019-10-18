Bookends
A presidential gift from the father returns to the son
Rivlin presented with two-volume Hebrew translation of ‘Arabian Nights’ by his father, originally given to late president Yitzhak Ben-Zvi
President Reuven Rivlin was given a rare gift, two volumes of a Hebrew version of “Arabian Nights” translated by his father.
The books, which were presented to Rivlin on Thursday during a Sukkot event at the President’s Residence, had originally been given by his father to Yitzhak Ben-Zvi, the second president of Israel.
The gift was even more poignant because it included a handwritten dedication by Yosef Yoel Rivlin, a Middle East studies scholar, about the institution of the presidency, an office his son now occupies.
The books were recently found by Yael Ben-Zvi, the daughter of the late president, and will be included in an initiative to preserve old documents, a spokesman for Rivlin said.
