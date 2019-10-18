A presidential gift from the father returns to the son

President Reuven Rivlin was given a rare gift, two volumes of a Hebrew version of “Arabian Nights” translated by his father.

The books, which were presented to Rivlin on Thursday during a Sukkot event at the President’s Residence, had originally been given by his father to Yitzhak Ben-Zvi, the second president of Israel.

The gift was even more poignant because it included a handwritten dedication by Yosef Yoel Rivlin, a Middle East studies scholar, about the institution of the presidency, an office his son now occupies.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The books were recently found by Yael Ben-Zvi, the daughter of the late president, and will be included in an initiative to preserve old documents, a spokesman for Rivlin said.