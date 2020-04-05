After three IDF generals come out of quarantine, another goes in

The head of the IDF Central Command was sent into quarantine on Sunday after coming into contact with a confirmed carrier of the coronavirus, the military said.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, Maj. Gen. Nadav Padan met with a civilian during a visit to the Samaria region of the northern West Bank last Friday. That man tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, the army said.

As a result, Padan entered self-quarantine in his office, “from which he will continue to hold his regular schedule,” the IDF said in a statement.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“The general feels good, without symptoms,” the military added.

Padan’s entrance into self-quarantine came just after three other generals — IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi, Home Front Command chief Maj. Gen. Tamir Yadai and head of IDF Operations Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva — were released over the weekend from isolation after coming into contact with a reserve officer who was later found to have contracted the disease.

Kohavi, Haliva and Yadai were all tested for the virus last week and were not found to be carriers.

On Sunday, Kohavi visited troops in the central city of Bnei Brak where they had been deployed to help the city, which has emerged as a major epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

Under Health Ministry orders, tens of thousands of Israelis are in self-quarantine, due to possible exposure to the virus, and the entire country is in an almost total lockdown that has seen most of the population confined to their homes, only allowed out for essential needs.

Most people who contract COVID-19 have mild or moderate symptoms, which can include fever and cough, but also milder cases of pneumonia, sometimes requiring hospitalization. The risk of death is greater for older adults and people with other health problems.

There have been 8,018 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Israel as of Sunday morning, the Health Ministry said . That includes 127 in serious condition, of whom 106 are on ventilators. Another 173 are in moderate condition. Forty-eight Israelis have died of the disease.