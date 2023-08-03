Agriculture Ministry launches campaign to boycott puppy mills, boost dog adoption

If you want a dog and care about animals, don’t buy puppies — adopt them from a recognized sanctuary. That’s the message of a two-week TV and digital media campaign launched by the Agriculture Ministry on Wednesday.

The Israel Kennel Club (Hebrew link) said it welcomed any initiative that would improve dog well-being and supported fighting pirates, importers, and traders who handle an estimated 30,000 puppies each year, without any supervision or restriction.

But it lamented the Agriculture Ministry’s failure to distinguish between puppy mill dogs and the roughly 3,000 puppies bred and registered annually under the club’s strict rules.

According to Knesset research from three years ago, pirate puppy mills breed tens of thousands of dogs for sale, often in shocking conditions that violate animal welfare laws.

Meanwhile, unknown thousands of healthy, abandoned animals are euthanized every year.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

“Thousands of cute dogs are waiting for you in kennels across the country. Open your home and heart for them,” the Agriculture Ministry’s campaign video clip recommends.

משרד החקלאות – כלב לא קונים, כלב מאמצים! כשאתם קונים כלב אתם לוקחים חלק בתעשיית ייצור הגורים.רוצים לצרף חבר על ארבע למשפחה? לא קונים, פשוט מאמצים!אלפי כלבים חמודים מחכים לכם בכלביות ברחבי הארץ, פתחו עבורם את הבית ואת הלב.????????????❤️ Advertisement Posted by ‎משרד החקלאות ופיתוח הכפר‎ on Tuesday, August 1, 2023

The clip features puppets of dogs in cages rather than real dogs to avoid fueling sudden demand for a particular breed.

The ministry said many people who bought puppies from such mills had contacted it after discovering that the dog they bought was not a real purebred or had behavioral or health problems.

The kennel club said the way to reduce the number of abandoned dogs that end up in shelters was to ensure that all dogs were registered, as they are in developed countries.

The club went on to criticize the ministry’s handling of the highly contagious bacterial infection canine brucellosis, which in rare cases can also infect humans. Instead of making a Brucella test mandatory before an imported puppy enters the country, the ministry was insisting that the owners of registered dogs carry out the tests before canine competitions when those dogs are not the problem, the club said.

The club is lobbying for bills to ban the kind of breeding carried out at puppy mills, as well as to prohibit the killing of healthy dogs, saying the ministry should have advanced such legislation years ago.