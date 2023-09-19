‘Air Haifa’: New airline set to launch out of northern Israel

A new airline is set to launch out of Haifa and is expected to bring down the cost of pricey short-haul flights for residents of northern Israel.
Transportation Minister Miri Regev has approved plans for the new commercial airline, dubbed Air Haifa, Channel 12 reported on Tuesday.
The airline’s destinations will include nearby tourist locales Eilat, Cyprus, Greece and Turkey.
Flights are expected to begin next year.
The cost of flights from Haifa to Cyprus, a popular tourist destination, is about twice as expensive as the same trip from Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Channel 12 said. The new airline is expected to lessen the disparity.
Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition
by email and never miss our top stories
By signing up, you agree to the terms
A website for Air Haifa says it will “operate nonstop low-cost services to a variety of regional destinations.”
Haifa Airport, a small facility on the outskirts of the city, hosts commercial flights from the Israeli companies Arkia and Israir. Helicopters, flight schools and other commercial aircraft also operate out of the airport.
Responsibly covering this tumultuous time
Yes, I'll join
Yes, I'll join
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
As The Times of Israel’s political correspondent, I spend my days in the Knesset trenches, speaking with politicians and advisers to understand their plans, goals and motivations.
I'm proud of our coverage of this government's plans to overhaul the judiciary, including the political and social discontent that underpins the proposed changes and the intense public backlash against the shakeup.
Your support through The Times of Israel Community helps us continue to keep readers across the world properly informed during this tumultuous time. Have you appreciated our coverage in past months? If so, please join the ToI Community today.
~ Carrie Keller-Lynn, Political Correspondent
You're a dedicated reader
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel eleven years ago - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel