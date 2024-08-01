Animation event to host artist behind Noa Argamani graphic novel

When the 24th Animix Festival opens August 6, it will offer a deep dive into how animators, cartoonists and illustrators have drawn and described the losses, testimonies and stories of heroism from Hamas attack of October 7 and the ongoing war.

The festival’s special guest will be Japanese manga artist Makoto Tanaka, in Israel again to speak about her graphic novel that tells the story of what happened to former hostage Noa Argamani on that day.

In December, Tanaka met Yaakov Argamani, Noa’s father, when the latter was on a trip to Japan with the Diaspora Affairs Ministry, as part of the ongoing efforts to raise awareness for Israel’s hostages in Gaza.

The meeting led Tanaka to draw a manga describing Noa’s plight on October 7, when she was taken hostage by Hamas terrorists, prior to her rescue by IDF forces in early June.

Tanaka, born and bred in Japan, became a supporter of Israel several years ago after watching several Israeli TV series and has since been studying Hebrew and drawing animated imagery of Israelis and her impressions of the country in her manga illustrations.

Tanaka’s animated works often include portraits of ultra-Orthodox singer Motty Steimetz, IDF soldiers and, in the last 10 months, posters demanding to bring the hostages home.

Other events at the festival, which will take place August 6-10 at the Tel Aviv Cinematheque, include the launch of the comic book “In the Heart of October 7,” an anthology of 12 comic book artists illustrating stories of heroism from that day.

The program “Iron Pencils” will be shown, featuring graphic novels, illustrations and animation projects that tell the stories of October 7 and the war in Gaza.

There will also be a conversation with comic book artist, cartoonist and illustrator Ilana Zeffran, whose works will be exhibited, and who will lead workshops for children.

Kibbutz Be’eri resident Haim Jelin, former head of the Eshkol regional council, who grew up in Argentina, will speak with illustrator Michel Kichka about the comic strip series “Mafalda” created by the Argentine cartoonist Quino and the connection between the Argentine comic book heroine and Israel.

A tribute will be held for the work of illustrator, designer and animator Yitzhak Yorsh, who established the animation department at the Bezalel Academy of Art and Design in the 1970s, and passed away this year at the age of 86.

Animix will also host an international animation competition with submissions in all categories, including feature films, shorts, documentaries, student films, music videos, and films for children and teens.

There had been some nervousness that participation would be lower due to global criticism of Israel, said Animix organizers, but artists from more than 20 countries are taking part, with a total of 300 films participating in the competition.

For more information and a schedule of events, go to the Animix website (Hebrew).