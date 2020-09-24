Army shoots at Palestinians throwing Molotov cocktails; two said injured

Israeli soldiers fired at a group of Palestinians in the West Bank preparing to hurl Molotov cocktails close to the village of Kafr Malik, the army said after midnight Wednesday. Palestinian reports said two men were wounded.

Israeli soldiers were conducting “operational activities” in the area when they spotted the would-be the assailants, the IDF said.

“The soldiers identified a number of terrorists who tried to throw Molotov cocktails and fired at them. A hit was identified,” the IDF said in a statement.

Two Palestinians were wounded in the incident, according to a report by the official Palestinian Authority news agency WAFA. The report did not mention whether or not the Palestinians were attacking troops at the time.

The two wounded Palestinians, who were not identified, were taken to a hospital inside Israel, according to WAFA.