Aussie motorist to rabbi: ‘Hitler should have killed you all’

SYDNEY (JTA) — A Melbourne rabbi’s cellphone video of a road rage attack shows a passenger in a car pulled up beside his vehicle saying “Hitler should have killed you all.”

The passenger, a man, had seen the rabbi checking his phone at a red light on Monday night and said “Would you like me to get out and show you what Hitler did?” and “You should have died in the Auschwitz.”

The rabbi declined to be named by local media. He told J-Wire that the man also said he was a “dirty Jew.”

The driver, who waved and smiled while the rabbi was filming the incident, made an obscene gesture as she drove off.

The incident took place on a highway in southeast Melbourne.