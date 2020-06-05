Bar Refaeli, mother said to ink plea bargain for alleged tax evasion

Supermodel Bar Refaeli and her mother have reportedly signed a plea bargain with prosecutors to settle tax evasion charges.

Under the deal, the model will avoid prison time but have to perform nine months of community service, while Tzipi Refaeli will serve 16 months behind bars, the Ynet news site reported Friday.

The two will also have to pay a fine of a few million shekels and NIS 8 million ($2.3 million) in back taxes, the report said.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The agreement was expected to soon be presented to the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court.

Prosecutors allege that Refaeli, 34, and her mother hid tens of millions of shekels in earnings from tax authorities.

Tzipi is also facing related charges, pending a hearing, of money laundering and additional tax-dodging offenses.

Refaeli’s case has revolved around where she was required to pay tax during the years 2009-2012 based on the location of her home, in Israel or abroad. Authorities say that Refaeli lied in saying she lived mostly abroad, and failed to report the income, pricey gifts, and celebrity discounts she received during that time to Israeli tax authorities.

The model claims she knew nothing about efforts to conceal earnings during that period.

In July, she appealed to the High Court of Justice against a lower court decision that ordered her to pay taxes on NIS 8 million for earnings abroad in the years 2009-2010. She had argued that her past relationship with Hollywood movie star Leonardo DiCaprio was tight enough to be considered a family unit — making her home base in the US rather than Israel.