Beaming Trumps flash Buckingham Palace visit on Twitter, Instagram

They may have stunned the world by winning the White House, but the beaming faces of the Trumps, splashed across their social media accounts, show that the state visit to Buckingham Palace is a new high for a family obsessed with its own brand.

Despite street protests and a baby blimp in the image of US President Donald Trump, the US leader’s adult children have enthusiastically recorded their visit to the gilded halls of British high society on Twitter and Instagram.

On Ivanka Trump’s Instagram feed, the presidential daughter and adviser’s 4.8 million followers can see glamorous photos of her and husband Jared Kushner, senior White House official, dressed to the nines as they visited the palace, where they were hosted by Queen Elizabeth II for a state banquet.

“Magical night at Buckingham Palace with my best friend!” Trump captioned the picture.

Another shot shows her and Kushner gazing out the window of a balcony in the palace, while on her Twitter feed, Ivanka posted a picture of herself and her husband alongside her brothers Donald Jr. and Eric, her step-mother Melania and half-sister Tiffany with the words, “Beyond wonderful to share this unforgettable evening with this crew…”

Donald Jr. posted a picture of himself standing alone in a tuxedo in the palace courtyard with the caption “Buckingham Palace … an incredible experience with Her Majesty The Queen. Truly unforgettable,” followed by US and British flag icons.

Eric Trump also posted a picture of himself in the palace courtyard, in full evening dress and accompanied by his wife Lara.

The president, himself a dedicated user of Twitter, posted footage of his helicopter landing at the palace and the march past by bearskin-topped guardsmen, as well as pictures of him greeting Prince Andrew and Prime Minister Theresa May.