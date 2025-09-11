Canada closes doors to fans for tennis contest vs Israel, citing security issues

Tennis Canada says Davis Cup World Group competition in Halifax faced ‘escalating safety concerns,’ forcing what it called a ‘very disappointing’ decision

By AP and ToI Staff 11 September 2025, 12:22 pm
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FILE: Daniel Cukierman of Israel returns the ball to Yannick Hanfmann of Germany during the Davis Cup qualifier tennis match between Israel and Germany in Vilnius, Lithuania, on January 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
FILE: Daniel Cukierman of Israel returns the ball to Yannick Hanfmann of Germany during the Davis Cup qualifier tennis match between Israel and Germany in Vilnius, Lithuania, on January 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

A Davis Cup World Group competition between Canada and Israel will be played in a closed venue without fans this weekend due to safety concerns, Tennis Canada announced Tuesday.

The organization said in a release that the decision was made in consultation with the International Tennis Federation due to “escalating safety concerns” flagged by local authorities and national security agencies.

It also comes after more than 400 Canadian athletes and academics, including Olympic runner Moh Ahmed, urged Tennis Canada to cancel the competition, called a tie, over Israel’s actions in Gaza and the West Bank.

Tennis Canada CEO Gavin Ziv called the outcome “very disappointing” but said the safety of athletes, fans and staff takes top priority.

“At the heart of this difficult decision is our responsibility to protect people while ensuring that this Davis Cup tie can still take place,” Ziv said. “We were forced to conclude that playing behind closed doors was the only way to both safeguard those involved and preserve the event itself.”

The tie, which will be played on Friday and Saturday, was initially to be played at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Tennis Canada says fans who purchased tickets will receive a full refund.

FILE: Canadian tennis players compete in the Davis Cup Qualifier first round match between Canada and Hungary at IGA Stadium on February 2, 2025, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Minas Panagiotakis / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

“Roughly 1,500 tickets per day are being refunded,” a Tennis Canada spokesperson said. “As a not-for-profit, we’re still assessing the financial impact of this decision but it’s clear it will result in a significant loss of revenue for us.”

The spokesperson added, “However, our priority has always been and remains the safety of people first. Playing behind closed doors is the only responsible option that allows the tie to go ahead while eliminating this risk.”

In addition, there will be no media allowed into the venue, with all player availabilities being hosted virtually.

Halifax Regional Police did not say whether threats had been directed at the Israeli team, but said officers would be present at the event.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, a leading Canadian Jewish group, said it was disappointed the event had to be closed to fans.

A protestor is detained by police after jumping a barricade as pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel demonstrators rally on opposite sides of the street in front of the Roy Thompson Hall, where an Israeli documentary is showing, during the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on September 10, 2025. (Cole BURSTON / AFP)

“Cheering for Team Canada is part of what it means to be Canadian. Yet, a small group of extremists have hijacked the Davis Cup, silencing thousands of fans — many of whom travelled from afar — who simply wanted to show pride in their country,” the CIJA said in a statement.

“Tennis Canada’s decision was made to protect Canadians in the face of serious threats,” the statement continued. “It is unacceptable that hate, harassment, and intimidation have made it unsafe to support our athletes in our own country.”

Canada has seen a rise in anti-Israel activity in recent years, and Israel in May accused Canada of being the “champion of antisemitism,” with the Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry publishing a report detailing a “significant increase in antisemitic incidents in intensity and forms not previously seen” in the country in the wake of Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack and the ensuing war in Gaza. The report claimed former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau’s criticism of Israel fueled a 670 percent spike in incidents.

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