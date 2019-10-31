Cannabis incubator, US firm seek to bring Israel weed-tech to California

iCAN: Israel-Cannabis, an Israeli cannabis incubator, and Los Angeles-based Headquarters (HQ), a cannabis license holder and product accelerator with distribution and manufacturing facilities, have formed a strategic partnership to identify the most innovative Israeli cannabis companies and products and give them access to the Californian market.

The two firms will work together to provide distribution, sales and marketing support to the relevant companies, iCAN said in a statement on Thursday.

“California is the capital of cannabis innovation in the United States,” said Saul Kaye, the founder and CEO of iCAN in the statement. “Not only is the state America’s most lucrative cannabis market, with over $2 billion in sales a year and growing, it is the global industry trend setter.”

Daniel Abrahami, CEO & co-founder of HQ, said the collaboration will “build a cannabis bridge between Israel and California,” bringing “the very best of these cannabis innovations to California.”

HQ, the Californian firm, sees itself as a “launchpad” for the next generation of cannabis products, using its six-month product accelerator program to help businesses take ideas and grow them into products.