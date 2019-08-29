Chef Eyal Shani sings virtues of sandwiches for Israeli charity

As Israeli schools gear up to open on Sunday, September 1, non-profit Nevet — the organization that makes sure all kids have a sandwich for their daily 10 a.m. snack — ramped up their fundraising campaign with a new video starring celebrity chef Eyal Shani.

In the video, Shani, known for his whole roasted cauliflower and deep love of tomatoes, announces that there are things he’s willing to sing for, including the NIS 3 donation for each sandwich that Nevet supplies.

“Just like a tomato needs fertilizer to grow, kids who sit in school all day need food in order to grow,” said Shani in the 42-second video, which shows him sitting in the classrooms and hallways of an Israeli school.

The organization has always focused its efforts on supplying a simple sandwich, two slices of simple white bread slathered with hummus or sliced cheese, which many Israeli students bring to school for their mid-morning meal.

A donation of one sandwich to Nevet costs just NIS 3, which Shani points out in the video.

The sandwiches are assembled at 151 schools across the country, said Rotem Yosef-Giladi, CEO of Nevet, and placed at the school’s front office by 8 a.m., available for kids in need to take, and slip into their bags.

“There’s nothing written on it, it looks like everyone else’s sandwich,” said Yosef-Giladi. “It gives the kids so much confidence to have this in their bag, just like everyone else.”

It does more than that, added Yosef-Giladi. A recent survey for Nevet showed that students who are in the Nevet program are 12 percent less likely to require Ritalin. They also discovered a 22% reduction in the incidence of smoking during school time among students who benefit from Nevet.

The study was carried out among principals, school psychologists and teachers of classes representing 6,680 students in 35 cities throughout Israel that receive support from the sandwich charity.

“There’s a better influence on the schools, the smoking goes down, as does the violence and bullying,” said Yosef-Giladi. “It also creates an opportunity to open up the conversation about what’s happening at home.”

Nevet grew to 151 schools from 130 last year, and operates from Kiryat Shmona in the north to Beersheba and Rahat in the south, including 47 towns.

Soni Winer, an architect by training who is now a relationship manager for Nevet, commented that the organization’s food is a “lot more than a sandwich, it’s a kind of comfort and security,” she said.

Winer, who previously worked at the food nonprofit Latet, competed in the television culinary contest, “The Winning Kitchen,” in order to raise awareness about food banks.

“It’s someone seeing you, thinking about you and giving you something that you don’t have,” said Winer. “And you know that it will come every day which is a feeling of security.”