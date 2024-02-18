Daily Briefing Feb 18: Day 135 – Exodus into Egypt: Where will civilians in Rafah go?

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Today is Day 135 of the war. Military correspondent Emanuel Fabian joins host Amanda Borschel-Dan on today’s episode.

While the world is watching to see if Israel will launch a Rafah operation, two Hamas battalions still stand in central Gaza and may be higher in the IDF’s priorities. Fabian weighs in on apparent preparations.

Since Thursday, the IDF has been operating in a hospital in Khan Younis. What has the IDF told of its operations there?

On Friday, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant publicly revealed the identities of 12 UNRWA staff members who Israel says “actively participated” in the Hamas-led October 7 onslaught on southern Israel. We’re also hearing that some 30 more were involved. What does Fabian know?

Egypt has reportedly been preparing an area at the Gaza border that could accommodate Palestinians in case an Israeli military offensive into Rafah prompts an exodus across the frontier. Sources described this as a contingency move. So what is plan A?

Lebanon’s official National News Agency reported that the southern town of Beit Lif is undergoing Israeli artillery shelling. Also today, the IDF said it carried out airstrikes against Hezbollah positions in the South Lebanon village of Yaroun. We hear what is the impetus of these strikes.

