Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more

ISRAEL AT WAR - DAY 134

search
Homepage
ToI podcast

What Matters Now to Haviv Rettig Gur: UNRWA’s problem isn’t the terrorists in its ranks

UN agency keeps Palestinians as eternal ‘refugees’ – even if they have citizenship. As staff collaboration with Hamas surfaces, Rettig Gur argues this is not the org’s biggest evil

By Amanda Borschel-Dan 16 February 2024, 9:17 am 4 Edit

Deputy Editor Amanda Borschel-Dan is the host of The Times of Israel's Daily Briefing and What Matters Now podcasts and heads up The Times of Israel's Jewish World and Archaeology coverage.

Welcome to What Matters Now, a weekly podcast exploration into one key issue shaping Israel and the Jewish World — right now.

The Israel Defense Forces revealed this week that beneath the Gaza Strip headquarters of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, the controversial aid organization known commonly as UNRWA, the Hamas terror group hid one of its most significant assets, a subterranean data center.

As witnessed by Times of Israel military reporter Emanuel Fabian, cables were discovered running from an UNRWA server room to the Hamas data center underground.

According to Times of Israel senior analyst Haviv Rettig Gur, however, Hamas’s infiltration of UNRWA should be taken as a given. The great “evil” behind the United Nation’s outfit, the only humanitarian aid group on the ground in Gaza, is the fact that it is more of an ideology than an aid organization.

We hear about UNRWA’s origin story and how its mission will only be fulfilled when the State of Israel no longer exists.

So in this week of proof of UNRWA workers’ collaboration with Hamas, we ask Haviv Rettig Gur, what matters now?

What Matters Now podcasts are available for download on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

Check out the previous What Matters Now episode:

read more:
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.