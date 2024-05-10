Daily Briefing May 10, Day 217: Blinken report to exonerate Israel; will US arms follow?

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

It is day 217 of the war with Hamas. US bureau chief Jacob Magid and news editor Amy Spiro join host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s episode.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to deliver a report to Congress this week that will criticize Israel but ultimately conclude that the Biden administration has accepted assurances from Jerusalem that the IDF is using American weapons in accordance with international law. How could this shift the contentious US-Israel relationship — or would it?

The conceptual dissonance over the Gaza war between Israel and the US was highlighted Thursday with statements by White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby who stated, “Any kind of major Rafah ground operation would actually strengthen Hamas’s hands at the negotiating table, not Israel’s. That’s our view.” Magid looks into the differing stances.

Israel’s Eden Golan advanced to the grand final of the Eurovision on Thursday night in Malmo, Sweden, qualifying with her song “Hurricane” despite months of anti-Israel protests against her participation. Spiro gives the full picture.



