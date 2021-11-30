Daily Briefing Nov. 30 – With Gantz visit, Morocco and Israel tighten their ties

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 15-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East, and the Jewish world, from Sunday through Thursday.

Military correspondent Judah Ari Gross and environmental reporter Sue Surkes appear on today’s podcast with host Jessica Steinberg.

Gross discusses his trip to Morocco last week with Defense Minister Benny Gantz, a visit that focused on the warming relationship between Israel and Morocco, particularly between the two armies. The visit was of special interest to some members of Gantz’s entourage, several of whom are of Moroccan heritage and hadn’t visited the country previously.

Surkes describes ongoing issues in the Knesset Internal Affairs and Environment Committee with the state company that signed a contentious deal with the United Arab Emirates to transport its oil from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean.

She also looks at plans for building six new marinas around Israel, as environmental groups oppose the idea, pointing out that it will interfere with marine life.

Discussed articles include:

Israel looking to deepen ties with Morocco, with plans for arms sales, joint drills

Hearing the cantor sing the prayer for IDF soldiers… in Morocco

Firm behind disputed UAE-Eilat oil pipeline: Ministries don’t have right to see deal

