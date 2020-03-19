Elite IDF tech unit working to develop medical equipment, protective gear

An elite military technological unit has been working to develop protective gear and improvised medical equipment to assist health care workers as part of the Israel Defense Forces’ efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak, the army said Thursday.

Military Intelligence Directorate’s 81st Technological Unit has focused on tackling several main issues: ventilators, protective equipment and improved data collection.

The unit has been working to find a way to easily convert simple breath regulating devices known as CPAP machines into ventilators; these are in short supply and are expected to be needed as the number of coronavirus cases grows, the military said.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“At this point, they are making a prototype to study it and find a way for broader development,” the IDF said.

The soldiers are also developing new protective masks and other equipment for medical professionals in light of a shortage in Israel.

“The unit is prepared to produce up to 1,000 masks a day for use in military and civilian medical teams,” the IDF said.

In addition, they created a way to seal off the front seat of an ambulance or van so that it can be used to transport carriers of the disease without risking infecting the driver. So far 50 such screens have been manufactured, the military said.

The intelligence unit has also been working to develop a new application to better manage the data from the thousands of checks being performed each day on suspected coronavirus carriers.

“We are in the midst of an international and national event of large proportions. As commanders in a leading and advanced technological unit, the responsibility is on us to reach out and help authorities find an answer to the present challenges,” said the commander of the unit, who can only be identified by his rank and first Hebrew initial, Col. “Lamed.”