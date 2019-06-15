Fatah official said sacked after Jewish revelers show up at his son’s wedding

Fatah booted the council chief of the West Bank village of Deir Kadis Friday after four Israelis showed up at his son’s wedding celebration.

Radi Nasser was also removed from his job at the Palestinian Authority education ministry after videos emerged showing the Jewish men at the Thursday event, Haaretz reported.

The four were residents of nearby settlements, according to Palestinian media reports. Deir Kadis is about 10 kilometers (6 miles) northeast of Modiin.

The PA education ministry announced that a special committee would review the incident and determine the steps to be taken against Nasser.

Fatah said that a no-confidence meeting would be held to remove Nasser from office and that the names of the Jewish attendees would be passed on to the Palestinian security forces.

The video clips from the village near Ramallah show the four Jewish attendees wearing religious garb and dancing alongside Palestinians.

Some of the Palestinians at the wedding filmed the Jews, and the video clips quickly spread on Palestinian social media, sparking outrage, Haaretz reported.

Nasser said he had not invited the Jews to the wedding, and that they had not arrived until after midnight.

“When they told me and my sons that there were four Jews that came into the party, I went over and threw them out,” Nasser said.

He said the four arrived with Arab guests, who worked with them in a garage, in order to harm his and his son’s reputation.