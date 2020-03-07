Father said to admit to stabbing baby daughter to death: ‘I went crazy’

An Israeli man suspected of stabbing his baby daughter to death reportedly admitted the crime to police investigators on Saturday.

The suspect, a 33-year-old resident of Hod Hasharon in central Israel, also seriously injured his wife and 3-year-old daughter in the stabbing before trying to kill himself.

He was unable to explain a motive for the Friday morning killing.

“I went crazy. I don’t remember what happened to me. I only remember that I took a knife, and started stabbing everyone,” he said, according to Channel 12.

“Right now I don’t know how to explain myself,” he said.

Channel 13 reported that the suspect was confused and unable to stop crying.

Investigators believe the suspect is concealing information from them and have formed a special team to investigate the slaying. Before the murder, the family appeared to be normal and stable.

Police officers were waiting to question the man’s wife, who was seriously injured in the attack, but whose condition had improved on Saturday. They also plan to speak to the man’s three-year-old daughter.

The suspect was released from the hospital Saturday and transferred to police for questioning.

The mother was in serious but stable condition at Beilinson Hospital and no longer needed a respirator.

The 3-year-old girl remained in serious condition at Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba and was still sedated and hooked up to a respirator.

The father had also been hospitalized at Meir Hospital with light injuries.

According to the Haaretz daily, the family lived in a residential unit next to the woman’s parents’ home. They were not home at the time of the attack but the woman’s sister was, and she called the police when she heard screams.

Hebrew media reported Friday that the man told police: “I wanted to kill them.”

Hod Hasharon’s mayor said the family was well-known in the city and the incident was a shock for everyone.

Last October, the Welfare Ministry issued a report on intimate partner violence in 2018 that found a surge in the number of reported cases of domestic abuse.

According to the ministry, the number of women calling its abuse hotline rose 160 percent between 2014 and 2018, and more than 6,000 victims of domestic violence received treatment last year. In 2018, 1,219 women called the hotline to report spousal abuse.