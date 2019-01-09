Former US ambassador to Slovakia gives $2m to US Holocaust Memorial Museum

Carl Spielvogel, a former US ambassador to the Slovak Republic, and his wife, Barbaralee Diamonstein-Spielvogel, have donated $2 million to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Diamonstein-Spielvogel was appointed by then-US president Ronald Reagan as a Museum Council member in 1987, and served as founding chair of the subcommittee that commissioned the original artwork created for the museum.

The New York couple’s gift will go to the museum’s endowment. The museum will name a gallery in its permanent exhibition that houses the artwork “Consequence,” by Sol LeWitt, as the Barbaralee Diamonstein-Spielvogel and Ambassador Carl Spielvogel Gallery.

Spielvogel was appointed ambassador under former US president Bill Clinton.