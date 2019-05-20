Four placed under house arrest as police probe deadly crane accident

Four people were placed under house arrest Sunday as police investigated the collapse of a crane which killed four people at a construction site in the central city of Yavne.

Authorities named Gil Hazazi, 51, as one of the four workers killed when part of the crane broke apart during an attempt to disassemble it. Two other people were injured in the incident.

The names of the other three victims have not yet been released for publication.

A total of 17 people were detained over the incident, 11 of whom were also questioned as possible criminal suspects. The group included various officials involved with the building site and firm operating the crane.

Police ordered four of those detained to be put under house arrest for five days, and released the other 13 without restrictions.

Police said that they are investigating the accident and that experts were examining the scene of the collapse, where the crane has been taken down for closer inspection. The Labor and Welfare Ministry was also involved in the probe.

The incident brought renewed attention to the issue of worker safety, with politicians, activists and others issuing urgent calls for reforms in the industry and better safety standards and enforcement.

A total of 20 people have been killed at construction sites in 2019 alone, and another 38 were killed in 2018, leading to a government commitment to up construction safety.

While most of those killed and maimed on the job have been foreign workers, the four killed Sunday in Yavne were all Israeli.

Hazazi, from Hadera, is survived by his wife and three daughters.

A neighbor told the Yedioth Ahronoth daily that Hazizi, who formerly owned a bicycle shop, was part of the team which would assemble and dismantle the crane.

“He was always taking care of the family,” Hazazi’s brother-in-law told the newspaper. “We are waiting for answers, trying to understand how something like this could even happen. It is a terrible tragedy.”

One of the other victims was marking his 33rd birthday on Sunday, and had celebrated the date over the weekend with his partner. According to Yedioth, her surprise gift to him was a free-fall parachute jump from an airplane.

Members of the man’s family arrived at the construction site Sunday. His father and brothers are also involved in crane work.

“You must never again get onto a crane,” the bereaved father instructed his sons as they stood at the scene of the tragedy, the paper reported.

Another of those who died was identified as a 22-year-old resident of the Tel Aviv metro area. His mother, who lives abroad, was informed of her son’s death, and was due to arrive in Israel Monday to participate in the traditional week-long family mourning period.

The fourth victim was from the south of the country and is survived by his wife.

All four were apparently on the crane when a conterjib with concrete ballast blocks collapsed, taking three of them down with it, according to eyewitness speaking to the Walla news site. The three were declared dead at the scene.

A fourth victim was left dangling for about an hour before rescuers managed to reach him and bring him down, at which point medical personnel declared him dead.

Two other workers were lightly injured. Another was initially declared missing, but rescue services later located him and said he was unhurt.

A month ago a truck driver, Itzhik Cohen, 31, was killed at the same construction site and on Thursday, two construction workers were killed in separate incidents in the cities of Petah Tikva and Bnei Brak.

Responding to Sunday’s incident, Labor and Welfare Minister Haim Katz appeared to deflect criticism and shift blame to the workers.

“I do not think the accidents are due to contractors’ negligence,” he said. “Some workers do not secure themselves despite the heights [they are working at].”

Last year, a general strike was averted at the last moment after the Histadrut labor federation reached a deal with the government to improve safety conditions for construction workers. The focus of the planned strike had been the lack of safety regulations at building sites, following the deaths of several dozen workers.

The new measures adopted last year included making the European standard for scaffolding obligatory, regulating cranes, and increasing the number of inspectors.