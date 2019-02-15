Fox News rejects ad for documentary on 1939 Nazi rally in New York

NEW YORK — Fox News has rejected an ad for a documentary about a Nazi rally held at Madison Square Garden in 1939.

The network declined to run the commercial for the 2017 Oscar-nominated “A Night at the Garden” because it was “full of disgraceful Nazi imagery regardless of the film’s message and did not meet our guidelines,” ad sales president Marianne Gambelli said in a statement, according to Variety.

But the team behind the short documentary said the 30-second ad made it clear that it was telling the story of the event at Madison Square Garden as “an anti-Nazi cautionary tale,” director Marshall Curry said in a statement.

“The goal of distributing this film and all of our advertising for it has been to reach as many Americans as we can with a cautionary tale about demagogues who attack the press and scapegoat minorities,” he said, noting that the rally’s 80th anniversary is on Feb. 20.

Watch the ad here:

The full seven-minute short film can be viewed here:

The rally was organized by the German American Bund, a Nazi movement led by German-American Fritz Julius Kuhn.

In the black and white footage from 1939 rally, uniformed American Nazis carrying swastika flags are seen parading up to the stage, where a 30-foot-high poster of George Washington is surrounded by US flags and swastika banners. During the proceedings the crowd also sings “The Star Spangled Banner.”

The film includes the moments when a Jewish man was beaten to the floor as he tried to rush past dozens of uniformed Nazis on the stage in a failed attempt to disrupt the main speaker.

Stuart Winer contributed to this report.