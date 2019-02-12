Shalom Cersei
‘Game of Thrones’ actress Lena Headey to star in Israeli horror film
Actress who played Cersei and ‘Doctor Who’ star Karen Gillan have signed on for ‘Gunpowder Milkshake,’ which was written and will be directed by Aharon Keshales and Navot Papushado
JTA — Lena Headey, the English actress best known for portraying the diabolical ruler Cersei Lannister on “Game of Thrones,” is going to star in an Israeli film.
Headey, 45, will have a major role in “Gunpowder Milkshake,” which was written and will be directed by Israelis Aharon Keshales and Navot Papushado.
Karen Gillan, who has appeared in “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Doctor Who” and “Guardians of the Galaxy,” also has signed on to the film.
Quentin Tarantino, whose wife is the Israeli singer Daniela Pick, called Keshales and Papushado’s 2013 film “Big Bad Wolves” the best film of the year, according to Haaretz.
