Gantz raps Netanyahu for criticism of prosecutors, media during coalition talks

Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz on Thursday warned that Israel could be headed to another round of elections, saying recent comments by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his supporters raised concerns the premier was stalling in coalition talks.

Gantz was tasked last week with forming a government after Netanyahu failed to do so following elections last month. Talks on assembling a unity government have failed to yield progress as the two largest parties remain divided on a number of issues.

A major sticking point has been Netanyahu’s pending indictment in a series of graft cases — Gantz has ruled out serving in a government under the incumbent premier due to his legal woes. Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing and claims the investigations are an effort by prosecutors, the media and political rivals to remove him from office.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Speaking to supporters at a rally in Tel Aviv, Gantz said that while everyone has a right to assert their innocence, recent comments by Netanyahu and his supporters had gone too far.

“It is irresponsible that while we are talking about a government that will restore statesmanship, reinforce the IDF, strengthen law enforcement communities and protect the free press, Netanyahu, who is responsible for all of these bodies, so blatantly speaks out against them,” he said.

Gantz singled out for criticism comments this week by Justice Minister Amir Ohana of Likud, who accused prosecutors of engaging in a blind persecution of public officials they feel threaten their standing. He also cited a pro-Netanyahu rally near Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit’s home.

“At times, as we saw at Tuesday’s protest in Petah Tikva, these attacks lead to dangerous and false statements,” he said.

Gantz appeared to be referring to a speech by Bar-Ilan University Professor Mordechai Kedar claiming that the Jewish extremist who murdered prime minister Yitzhak Rabin was not in fact the assassin.

“Netanyahu has to slam hard and fast on the brakes,” Gantz said. “What we we have seen in recent days is worrisome. These events serve as a preview for what it may be like should we have a sitting prime minister embroiled in a criminal trial.”

“This lack of restraint raises concern that Netanyahu is gunning for elections,” he added.

Gantz also said a “reluctance by party leaders” to discuss “basic principles” during coalition negotiations was raising the chances of elections.

Another obstacle in coalition talks has been Likud’s insistence on negotiating as a joint bloc with its religious allies, who agreed after the September 17 elections to only enter a government together.

Last month’s elections were called after Netanyahu was unable to form a government following an earlier round of elections in April. Rather than have another lawmaker get a crack at assembling a coalition, Netanyahu pushed through a vote to dissolve the Knesset and call a snap poll, marking the first time in Israel’s history that elections did not lead to the formation of a government.

Earlier Thursday, Gantz met with the leaders of the Joint List alliance for coalition talks, opening the door to the possibility of Arab-majority parties backing or joining the government, for the first time in decades.

The meeting came after Gantz met earlier in the week with leaders from the Yisrael Beytenu, Labor and Democratic Camp parties, as well as with Netanyahu.

Most of the Joint List has previously ruled out the idea of possibly joining a Gantz coalition, and its hardline Balad faction rescinded its backing for Gantz as prime minister in talks with President Reuven Rivlin after the elections last month.

Gantz has not said whether he supports the establishment of a minority government with the backing of the Joint List.

Netanyahu, however, has warned against the Blue and White leader attempting to create one, contending that there should be no government that relies on “anti-Zionist Arab parties that oppose the very existence of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state.”

If Gantz fails to cobble together a coalition during his 28-day window, which ends November 20, a majority of lawmakers in the 120-member Knesset could try to endorse any Knesset member — including Netanyahu and Gantz — as prime minister. A leader has never before been elected during that time period in Israel. If that fails, the country would be forced into an unprecedented third election in under a year.