Israel says senior Hezbollah commander killed in overnight airstrike

Airstrikes overnight killed a senior Hezbollah commander and targeted another group of Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon, Israel said Thursday.

Israeli fighter jets also reportedly bombed Syria’s Latakia port area overnight, with massive blasts rocking the area, according to Syrian and Lebanese media reports early Thursday.

Lebanese authorities reported at least four killed in two separate strikes overnight in the south of the country.

In the Tyre District, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed carrying out a drone strike shortly after midnight on Thursday, killing Ahmed Adnan Bajija, a battalion commander in Hezbollah’s elite Radwan force.

The military said the commander was involved in directing numerous attacks on Israel and IDF troops amid the war, and in recent months, amid the ceasefire, “continued to engage in advancing terror attacks on the Israeli home front.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

The IDF published footage of the strike in the village of Derdghaiya, adjacent to Maaroub.

כלי-טיס של חיל-האוויר, בהכוונת אוגדה 91, תקף במהלך הלילה בדרום לבנון וחיסל את המחבל אחמד עדנאן בג'יג'ה, מפקד גדוד ב'כוח רדואן' של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה. pic.twitter.com/XPbvZ3wKVi — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) March 27, 2025

Advertisement

Lebanon’s health ministry reported that one man was killed in the attack. Images from the scene show the destroyed vehicle in flames.

חלוקה לילית: דיווחים בדרום לבנון על תקיפה ישראלית לעבר רכב בכפר מערוב במרחב צור בדרום לבנון. לפני כן תקיפות אמריקניות באזור צנעא, בירת תימן pic.twitter.com/n00ShnpXJO — roi kais • روعي كايس • רועי קייס (@kaisos1987) March 26, 2025

In another strike on Thursday morning, the IDF said it targeted a group of Hezbollah operatives who were identified moving weapons around the Yohmor area.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said three men were killed in the attack.

Israel has continued to carry out strikes on Hezbollah operatives and members of affiliated terror groups since a ceasefire in November, following two months of open war aimed at ending rocket attacks from the Iran-backed group that plagued the north for nearly a year.

Advertisement

The terror group started firing rockets and drones at Israeli communities and military posts on October 8, 2023, in support of fellow terror group Hamas, which had invaded Israel from the Gaza Strip a day earlier.

Israel says it targets Hezbollah military sites that violate the ceasefire agreement.

Strikes on Sunday and Monday also killed Hezbollah members.

Under the ceasefire, Hezbollah was obligated to pull its forces north of the Litani River, about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from the Israeli border, and dismantle any remaining military infrastructure in the south, while the Lebanese army deployed to control the area.

Israel, in parallel, was obligated to withdraw its forces from southern Lebanon, though it retains the right to respond to immediate threats.

Following an initial postponement, with US and Lebanese approval, of the deadline to withdraw, Israel pulled all its troops out of Lebanon in February, with the exception of five strategic posts along the border.

In neighboring Syria, the official SANA news agency reported that several airstrikes hit the Latakia port and the coastal city early Thursday morning.

Israel’s military did not comment on the alleged strikes in Syria.

Advertisement

Sources told Lebanon’s Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen news outlet that jets hit several military positions in the port that are used by foreign factions linked to the Syrian Defense Ministry, including from Chechnya and Uzbekistan.

Video shared on social media purportedly of the strikes showed a large explosion lighting up the sky above the port.

BREAKING: Huge explosions in Latakia, Syria after Israeli airstrikes pic.twitter.com/9ZHtT4I0vB — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 27, 2025

Israeli warplanes conducted airstrikes on Al-Abyad port and the 110th Brigade in Latakia. pic.twitter.com/SX2SIQrTMc — Levant24 (@Levant_24_) March 27, 2025

Advertisement

Sources also told Al Mayadeen that there were loud explosions at the same time north of Quneitra in the Syrian Golan Heights, where Israeli troops have been operating since late last year.

Following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime to Islamist-led rebels in December, Israel has vowed to destroy weapons in Syria it fears could fall into the hands of “hostile forces” that may seek to attack it. Israeli troops have also been stationed inside the buffer zone along the Israel-Syria border, which was manned by UN peacekeepers until the fall of Assad’s regime in December 2024.

On Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces said it bombed targets at two airbases in central Syria.

The strikes in Syria have drawn condemnation and concern, including from Syria’s interim leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, as well as the European Union.