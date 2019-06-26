Hosting peace workshop, Bahrain opens synagogue doors for rare prayer service

MANAMA, Bahrain — A group of 15 Jewish men, among them five rabbis and a senior White House official, on Wednesday engaged in rare morning prayers at the only officially declared synagogue in the Gulf, in a service organized by a Times of Israel correspondent.

At the end of the service, which took place on the sidelines of the US administration’s economic peace workshop held in Bahraini capital Manama, the men, clad in prayer shawls and phylacteries, broke out in song, walking around the bimah and singing “Am Yisrael Chai” — the people of Israel lives.

The service was led by Rabbi Marvin Hier of the Simon Wiesenthal Center. After the service, one of the worshipers gave a sermon about the weekly Torah reading.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Prayers are not held on a regular basis at the synagogue.

Among the worshipers were Jason Greenblatt, US President Donald Trump’s special adviser for Middle East peace; Rabbi Marc Schneier; scholar David Makovsky; New York Times Jerusalem bureau chief David Halbfinger; and a handful of Israeli businessmen attending the conference.

Greenblatt wrote on Twitter that he prayed for his family and for peace. “This is an example of the future we can all build together,” he wrote.

A special opportunity to daven(pray) this morning with a minyan(quorum) in a synagogue in Bahrain. Great way to start today. I was asked what I prayed for- two things: my family, who I miss deeply and of course for peace. This is an example of the future we can all build together pic.twitter.com/kqHlEZyvoT — Jason D. Greenblatt (@jdgreenblatt45) June 26, 2019

“That’s the secret of the Jewish people — whenever you step into a shul, wherever you are in the world, you feel like home,” said Rabbi Abraham Cooper, also from the Wiesenthal Center.

The Manama synagogue was built in the 1930s. It was ransacked in 1947 in the wake of the United Nations Partition Plan that called for the creation of both a Jewish and a Palestinian state within British Mandatory Palestine.

Houda Nonoo, a Jewish woman who served as Bahrain’s US ambassador and arranged for the synagogue to be opened on Wednesday, said that the prayer service was an emotional occasion for her.

“I was very moved. It’s a historic moment. For the first time in my life, I saw a prayer service with a minyan in my synagogue,” Nonoo said, using the Hebrew term for the quorum of 10 men required for a full Jewish service.

The synagogue was renovated in 1997 and counts 34 members in its community. Prior to 1947, at its peak the community counted 1,500 Jews, mainly of Iraqi origin.

There are no regular services in the synagogue but Bahrain has the only indigenous Jewish community in the Gulf. Ten years ago, the Dubai Synagogue began operating as the sole institution of The Jewish Community of the Emirates, welcoming veteran and temporary residents, as well as those on visits for business and pleasure.

The Trump administration kicked off its Israeli-Palestinian peace bid in Manama Tuesday, hoping to drum up billions of dollars to support a vision of a thriving Palestinian economy should a peace deal be reached.

The White House invited no Israeli officials, but Israeli members of the press, businessmen and civil society representatives are in attendance.