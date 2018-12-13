IDF: Soldiers shoot Arab Israeli driver they thought was going to ram them
Military says incident at Tulkarem-area checkpoint under investigation; IDF arrests 8 Palestinian suspects overnight
Judah Ari Gross is The Times of Israel's military correspondent.
An Israeli soldier shot and seriously injured an Arab Israeli man whom he suspected of trying to ram his car into troops manning a checkpoint in the northern West Bank on Monday night, the army said.
The Israel Defense Forces said it was investigating the incident.
After being shot, the Arab Israeli man drove away and was taken to Petah Tikva’s Beilinson Hospital. He is in serious condition in the intensive care unit, a hospital spokesperson said.
According to the military, the soldiers had set up a checkpoint outside the city of Tulkarem.
“During a check of the cars at the entrance to the city… an IDF soldier spotted a car that he suspected of attempting to ram soldiers at the scene. The soldier opened fire,” the army said.
“The nature of the event is being checked.”
On Monday night and early Tuesday morning, security forces arrested eight Palestinian suspects throughout the West Bank.
According to the army, they were suspected of taking part in terrorist activities, rioting, or rock throwing.
