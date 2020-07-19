In latest in series of blasts in Iran, explosion hits power plant in Isfahan

An explosion was reported Sunday at a power station in the central Iranian province of Isfahan, the latest in a mysterious series of blasts and blazes that have occurred throughout the country.

The blast, which was said not to have caused any injuries, was caused by wear and tear on a transformer at the power plant, the managing director of the Isfahan power company told the official IRNA news agency, according to Reuters.

Saeed Mohseni told IRNA that there was no disruption of power supply.

“The damaged equipment is also being repaired and replaced,” he said, adding that the facility supplied electricity to the city of Isfahan.

Isfahan is the region in which the Natanz nuclear facility, which was damaged in a July 2 explosion, is located.

A Middle Eastern intelligence official was quoted earlier this month by The New York Times as saying the fire that badly damaged a building used for producing centrifuges at Natanz was sparked by Israel and was caused by a powerful bomb.

Israeli TV reports, without naming sources, have said the blast destroyed the laboratory in which Iran developed faster centrifuges and set back the Iranian nuclear program by one or two years.

The explosion and fire, however, did not strike Natanz’s underground centrifuge halls where thousands of first-generation gas centrifuges still spin, enriching uranium up to 4.5% purity.

Iran called for action against Israel following the damage to the Natanz facility, and appeared to acknowledge the fire there was not an accident.

The unidentified official who spoke to the New York Times said Israel was not linked to several other recent mysterious fires in Iran over past weeks.

Several of recent disasters have struck sensitive Iranian sites, leading to speculation that they could be part of a sabotage campaign engineered by Israel or another Tehran foe.

Most recently on Saturday there was reportedly an explosion at a pipeline in the Ahvaz region in the south of the country, according to reports in local and social media.

Video shared on social media showed a large fire at the scene. There were no reports of casualties in the incident, and it was not immediately clear what the cause was.

On Wednesday, seven traditional wooden vessels caught fire in a factory in the southern Iranian port city of Bushehr.

Other incidents have included gas blasts and explosions in Tehran, as well as in the vicinity of military facilities.

Last month, a large blast was felt in Tehran, apparently caused by an explosion at the Parchin military complex, which defense analysts believe holds an underground tunnel system and missile production facilities.

Agencies contributed to this report.