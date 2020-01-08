Iranian Jews pay condolence call to family of Soleimani

JTA — Iranian Jews paid a condolence call at the home of assassinated general Qassem Soleimani.

The delegation was led by Rabbi Yehuda Gerami, chief rabbi of the Iranian Jewish community. Representatives of other Iranian minority religions also made condolence calls.

Members of Tehran’s Jewish community also attended the funeral, the Hebrew-language ultra-Orthodox news website Bahadrei Hadarim reported.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“Members of the Jewish community, like the rest of the Iranian society, are present and will stand for the ideals of the Revolution,” read a statement by Solomon Kohan Sadegh, a representative of the Jewish community, according to the state-run Iranian Students News Agency, or ISNA.

Shortly after the US airstrike that killed Soleimani early Friday morning, the Jewish community also issued a statement saying that “God will avenge the blood of Soleimani,” the Israel Hayom daily reported.

Rani Amrani of Israel’s RadioRan, a Farsi-language station, told Israel Hayom that it was “very important that minorities in Iran, especially the Jews,” condemn Soleimani’s death so they are not targeted for being outsiders.