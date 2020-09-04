Israel has highest rate in world of new coronavirus infections per capita — TV

Israel now has the highest rate of daily new coronavirus infections per capita in the world, according to figures aired by Israeli television on Thursday.

The figures reported by Channels 12 and 13 cited data from Johns Hopkins University, showing Israel averaged 199.3 new cases a day per 1 million residents in the week ending on September 2.

Rounding out the top five on the list were Brazil (188 new cases per day per million people), Spain (178), the United States (129) and France (80).

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry updated its daily coronavirus figures Thursday evening, leading the death toll to climb to 985 after nine more Israelis succumbed to COVID-19 during the day.

The ministry counted 2,991 new cases over the 24 hour period between 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and the same time Thursday.

Wednesday saw a total of 3,141 coronavirus cases diagnosed throughout the day, a new record high for the country.

Of the 24,825 active patients in the country, 417 were in serious condition with 117 of them on ventilators, the ministry said. There were 138 patients with moderate symptoms and the rest had either mild or no symptoms.

There have been 124,455 cases of coronavirus diagnosed in Israel since the start of the pandemic, and 98,645 people have recovered.

Over the course of Wednesday, 35,891 virus tests were carried out, the ministry said.

Ministers on Thursday decided to impose lockdown measures in over 30 “red” cities that have high coronavirus infection rates, starting from Monday.

“The full details, including a list of cities and the restrictions in them, will be formulated by Sunday,” a statement said.

The restrictions under discussion for the 30 municipalities included banning entry and exit, keeping residents within 500 meters of their homes, stopping public transportation, and closing non-essential businesses and all schools save for daycare facilities and special education programs.