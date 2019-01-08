Israeli director Guy Nattiv’s ‘Skin’ wins Oscar for best live action short film

Israeli filmmaker Guy Nattiv’s short film “Skin” on Sunday won the Oscar for best live action short film.

“Oh my God, I moved here five years ago from Israel, laila tov Yisrael(good evening Israel), hi,” he said as accepted the award.

“My grandparents are Holocaust survivors. The bigotry that they experienced in the Holocaust, we see that everywhere today, in America, in Europe. This film is about education, about teaching your kids a better way,” he said, accepting the award.

The film, which was directed by Nattiv, is about a gang war in a small town that breaks out after a black man smiles at a white child at a supermarket.

Nattiv wrote “Skin” with Sharon Maymon, who is also from Israel. Nattiv grew up in Israel and now lives in Los Angeles.

The 20-minute film has been developed into a full-length feature by the same name, also directed by Nattiv.

The other Oscar nominees for best live action short film were “Detainment” by Vincent Lambe, “Fauve” by Jeremy Comte, “Marguerite” by Marianne Farley and “Mother” by Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

In other categories, the biopic “RBG” about Jewish US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg missed out in the best documentary feature, losing out to “Free Solo.”

Israel’s entry for foreign-language film, “The Cakemaker,” was eliminated from contention last year.