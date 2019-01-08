Israeli director Guy Nattiv’s ‘Skin’ wins Oscar for best live action short film
search
home page
This film is about teaching your kids a better way

Israeli director Guy Nattiv’s ‘Skin’ wins Oscar for best live action short film

Director cites Holocaust survivor grandparents in acceptance speech, saying bigotry they experienced was all around us today and was motivation for film about race relations

By TOI staff Today, 5:17 am 0 Edit
Guy Nattiv, right, and Jaime Ray Newman accept the award for best live action short film for "Skin" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Guy Nattiv, right, and Jaime Ray Newman accept the award for best live action short film for "Skin" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Israeli filmmaker Guy Nattiv’s short film “Skin” on Sunday won the Oscar for best live action short film.

“Oh my God, I moved here five years ago from Israel, laila tov Yisrael(good evening Israel), hi,” he said as accepted the award.

“My grandparents are Holocaust survivors. The bigotry that they experienced in the Holocaust, we see that everywhere today, in America, in Europe. This film is about education, about teaching your kids a better way,” he said, accepting the award.

The film, which was directed by Nattiv, is about a gang war in a small town that breaks out after a black man smiles at a white child at a supermarket.

Nattiv wrote “Skin” with Sharon Maymon, who is also from Israel. Nattiv grew up in Israel and now lives in Los Angeles.

The 20-minute film has been developed into a full-length feature by the same name, also directed by Nattiv.

For your consideration. Skin. Short. Trailer.

Posted by SKIN SHORT FILM A film by Guy Nattiv, Jaime Ray Newman and Sharon Maymon on Tuesday, 8 January 2019

The other Oscar nominees for best live action short film were “Detainment” by Vincent Lambe, “Fauve” by Jeremy Comte, “Marguerite” by Marianne Farley and “Mother” by Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

In other categories, the biopic “RBG” about Jewish US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg missed out in the best documentary feature, losing out to “Free Solo.”

Israel’s entry for foreign-language film, “The Cakemaker,” was eliminated from contention last year.

read more:
less
comments
more