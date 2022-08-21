Israeli artistic gymnast Dolgopyat wins gold at European Championship

Israeli artistic gymnast Artem Dolgopyat won a gold medal for his floor routine at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championship in Munich on Sunday, despite suffering an injury to his foot a month ago.

Dolgopyat received a result of 14.966 for his performance, putting him in front of the seven other finalists. Hungary’s Christopher Masaruch’s took the silver medal with a score of 14.600, and Jake German from Britain won the bronze, with a result of 14.433.

“I am very, very tired now, but happy,” Dolgopyat told a German reporter, and said that he had only managed to train for two weeks due to his injury.

“But I did it and I am delighted. Thank you to everyone for the encouragement,” he added.

Culture and Sports Minister Chili Tropper congratulated Dolgopyat on his achievement and praised him as an “amazing gymnast and athlete.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

“Artem, we are so proud of you. A true champion!” Tropper added.

The Olympic Champion strikes again! Artem Dolgopyat (ISR) is the 2022 European Champion on floor#Munich2022 pic.twitter.com/PnkLMCDKC4 — European Gymnastics (@UEGymnastics) August 21, 2022

Advertisement

Dolgopyat won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year, a feat he followed up by finishing first at the World Cup in Cairo in March.

The athlete immigrated to Israel from Ukraine at the age of 12, and is considered one of Israel’s most successful athletes.