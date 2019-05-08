Israeli hit drama ‘Shtisel’ renewed for third season
Head writer tells an audience in London that series about an ultra-Orthodox family, now on Netflix, will continue, UK Jewish News reports
JTA — “Shtisel,” the Israeli show about Haredi Orthodox Jews that became a surprise hit on Netflix, will get a third season.
The show’s writer, Yehonatan Indursky, confirmed the news to a synagogue crowd in London on Tuesday night.
The show first aired in Israel in 2013 and only ran for two seasons, although its stars expressed a hope that it would be revived.
“Shtisel” follows a recently widowed man and his son as they try to find love within the confines of their strict religious life.
read more:
less
comments