Israeli hit drama ‘Shtisel’ renewed for third season
Head writer tells an audience in London that series about an ultra-Orthodox family, now on Netflix, will continue, UK Jewish News reports

By Gabe Friedman Today, 7:07 pm
The Shtisels, father Shulem and son Akiva, at their kitchen table (Courtesy: 'Shtisel')
JTA — “Shtisel,” the Israeli show about Haredi Orthodox Jews that became a surprise hit on Netflix, will get a third season.

The show’s writer, Yehonatan Indursky, confirmed the news to a synagogue crowd in London on Tuesday night.

The show first aired in Israel in 2013 and only ran for two seasons, although its stars expressed a hope that it would be revived.

“Shtisel” follows a recently widowed man and his son as they try to find love within the confines of their strict religious life.

